At UNGA, Bangladesh demands civilian protection, aid access in Russia-Ukraine war

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly supported the demand on Thursday, while also criticising Russia for creating a “dire” humanitarian situation resulting from its invasion exactly one month ago, according to the UN News.

During its 11th Emergency Special Session, 193 Member States adopted the resolution -- Humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine -- with 140 votes in favour, five against – Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus – and 38 others abstaining. It was drafted by Ukraine and 90 co-sponsors.

At the end of a second morning of deliberations on competing draft resolutions addressing Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis, 67 States voted not to take action and vote on a second text penned by South Africa -- Humanitarian situation emanating out of the conflict in Ukraine -- which made no reference to Russia or its role originating the conflict.

Despite that, 50 countries gathered in the General Assembly Hall, did favour moving to a vote on the Russian-backed South African draft, and 36 abstained, but the resolution did not garner enough support to proceed to a full vote.

Bangladesh and 34 others had abstained from voting another resolution reprimanding Russia earlier this month for invading Ukraine and demanding that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen had said Bangladesh abstained from the UN vote on Mar 2 because it aimed to denounce Russia, not to end the war.

"If you read the proposal, you’ll see it doesn't call for an end to the war," he had said. “It's to blame someone.”

Tally of General Assembly vote adopting the resolution on "Humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine." Photo: UN Web TV

Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, has been seeking to join the US-led military alliance, NATO, since Russia annexed Crimea in a 2014 conflict. Thousands of people died in years of fighting between the Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists.

Tensions have been running high for the past few months as Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Ukraine to abandon its NATO ambition, citing security concerns. Finally, Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

The Bangladesh government has been saying it is monitoring the situation since the beginning of the war. The official statement called for resolving the issue through dialogue.

Its statements are conciliatory, peppered with words like “restraint,” and “diplomacy and dialogue.”

India has avoided condemning or calling out Russia for its actions in Ukraine. The South Asian giant abstained from both UNGA votes on Ukraine.

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has recently visited Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

In Dhaka, she said the US wants to enhance cooperation with Bangladesh to ensure global security at a time when democracy and international law are being threatened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.