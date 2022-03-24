Hasina asks officials to find and reward people serving from the shadows

Speaking at a programme to present the Swadhinata Padak or Independence Award on Thursday, she said, “Many people from the corners of the country serve the people at their own initiatives.”

“We've to find these people and reward them.”

Congratulating the winners of the nation's highest civilian award, Hasina said, “Those contributing to the development of the country don’t always come into the limelight. We should reward them to teach the future generations and others.”

“Serving people and working towards their welfare is rewarded with contentment, something that all the wealth cannot bring.”

The prime minister said the government was reaching the “benefits of liberation” to every doorstep and called on the next generations to build on the progress the country has achieved.

On leaving no one homeless in the country, she said, “Very few are [still without homes]. A time will come when not a single person will be without land or home."

IMPACT OF DONORS DIMINISHING

Hinting that self-reliance drew Bangladesh away from the influence of donors in the country, Hasina said, “We're carrying out many mega projects. We had to listen to a lot of advice, instructions for any development projects before.”

“...we ourselves finance 90 percent of the projects undertaken today. Let's continue this.”

She mentioned that the Delta Plan 2100 aims to build a safe and developed life for future generations.

“I hope whoever is in power in future keeps Bangladesh moving towards the same goal, so we don’t depend on anyone else.”

Hasina brought up the scarcity of food created by the pandemic even in many developed countries as many went through economic crises.

“The poverty line has dropped in many countries considered global leaders. In that respect, we're able to continue Bangladesh’s progress while fighting off the coronavirus.”

In the programme, nine individuals and two organisations received the award in 2022 in recognition of their notable contributions at the national level.