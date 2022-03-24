Dinajpur man killed his second wife and vanished. 22 years later, police tracked him down
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2022 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2022 04:39 PM BdST
A man who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife in Dinajpur has been caught after spending 22 years in hiding.
Anwar Hossain, 55, was arrested in the Barua Bazar area of the capital’s Khilkhet in the early hours of Thursday, according to the Anti Terrorism Unit, or ATU, of Bangladesh Police.
In 2000, Anwar was charged with killing his second wife Alta Begum, 25, in a case filed with the Fulbari Police Station.
Over the next 22 years, he managed to evade law enforcers by concealing his real identity and taking up a job at a sawmill in Khilkhet.
Anwar, who was convicted in 2005, was arrested in a joint drive conducted by the ATU and Dinajpur District Police.
