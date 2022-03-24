Bangladesh’s birth certificate trouble irritates citizens

When he visited the city corporation office for the certificate, the officials said his applications were not up. So he returned to the shop and the computer operator showed him they were filled in and submitted to Birth and Death Registrar's Office properly.

As he returned to the regional office, he learnt that the server was down. Finally, after a long wait, the officials at the regional office found his applications, but asked him to go to the deputy commissioner’s office. If a citizen fails to take the other version within 90 days from getting one, they must apply to the office of the deputy commissioner or Upazila chief executive (UNO), according to the rules.

After he went to the DC's office, Hasnat was told that the regional office had not forwarded the applications correctly. "I went to the DC office three times. Sometimes their system did not receive the input, some other times the server was down,” he said.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Md Tazul Islam said this was the first time he heard that birth certificates have been issued in one language. “It shouldn’t happen again,” he said, adding that he will notify all union councils and city corporations about the matter.

Like Hasnat, millions of people across Bangladesh face trouble in the birth registration process.

Many of them have handwritten birth certificates issued a decade ago and their information now do not match the data on the government website.

Currently 17-digit registration numbers are required, but many have fewer digits on their birth certificates, so their data are not on the website.

Twins and their parents confront trouble due to technical complications in the system.

CORRECTION

Although the process of registering a birth is somehow easier, people have to run around offices in the Upazilas or districts for corrections.

Even public representatives have questioned the process, as they are not entitled to do any correction to birth registration, when they are allowed to issue it.

Bangladeshis face trouble mostly when they try to correct the mistakes like wrong name, address, parents' name or gender on the birth certificate or when they seek the certificate in another language.

The office of the registrar general said it received at least 12 million applications for correction of birth certificates as of now. As many as 7.5 million of those were filed in 2021. In total, more than 4.3 million applications are pending across the country.

Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique, a resident of Lalbagh in Old Dhaka, has found it quite complicated while correcting his name in the birth certificates of his children. His name has Mohammad as first name in his birth certificate, while the children have their father's name starting with Md, the abbreviated form of Mohammad, in their certificates. This creates confusion in many places and therefore, Abu Bakar wanted to correct it.

As it would mean more hassles to change the children's certificate, Abu Bakar decided to edit the name in his one. But he was not spared from trouble.

It took him a month to finish the task and he faced “mental issues" in the process.

Like Hasnat, the regional office sent him to the DC office. The staff there asked for a notary and other documents. “Why should I run to the DC office to correct a mistake? The officers in the regional office are there, councillors are there, and they can resolve the issue."

Locals arrive at Rohitpur Union’s digital centre in Keraniganj to get services on Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. People mostly come to these digital centres for birth certificates. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Since January 2020, the regional offices can no longer do any correction to the birth registration as the edit option for them was closed, said an official at Dhaka South City Corporation Zone 3. “We're compelled to send people to the DC office. In a nutshell, it's the people who face all the trouble," said the official. He requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Birth and death registration is the responsibility of a union council chairman, said Wadud Mahmud, chairman of Satgram Union Council in Narayanganj's Araihajar. In that case, they should be allowed to do any correction to it, he said.

“People are suffering as they have to go to the Upazila level for any correction to their birth registration. It costs them time and money. While everything is being decentralised, there is no point in giving this responsibility to the Upazila-level administration."

GETTING A NEW CERTIFICATE IS NO EASY DEAL

Many schools require online birth certificates for admission, and to get a certificate for a child, parents need to register their own births first.

A birth certificate is required for many other things, such as the coronavirus vaccine.

Shawkat Khan was waiting with a group of people to register his birth for the certificates of his children at the Satgram Union Council office. He brought several documents but has yet to register his birth.

"My children’s school is pressurising us for their birth certificates. This requires my birth registration first and when I opted for it, they [officials] asked me for my mother's birth certificate. We got that certificate [mother’s] by paying Tk 500,” he said.

“I prepared all the papers and came here to submit my application. Now they are asking for holding tax papers. I couldn't get the birth certificates after two weeks of running around."

NOT VISIBLE ONLINE

According to the Birth and Death Registration Act 2004, birth registration should be done within 45 days from birth. The deadline is the same for death registration.

Initially, the union councils and city corporations used to issue handwritten birth certificates. They started to issue online birth certificates in 2006.

The government introduced a new website, https://bris.gov.bd, and server in November 2011 to register birth and deaths, which became operational on Jan 1, 2012.

Many people have added their old birth certificates to the new website. Besides, some union councils update the information from the handwritten certificates to the new website. But most of them are not updated.

The website opened in 2012 was operational until 2020. A new website https://bdris.gov.bd was introduced in January 2021.

As many schools have asked for an online birth registration certificate for their students this year, many parents who have their certificates issued a long time ago are having difficulties. Their birth registration information is not available on the website, which prevents them from getting their children’s birth registered.

bdnews24.com searched for seven birth certificates registered from 2008 to 2013 on the website and found the information of only three of them.

Two of those three were registered in 2008 and the other in 2003. At least two of the four missing birth registrations had a 17 digit number and the other two had 16 digits.

The new website is not showing information of the birth certificates bearing a number less than 17 digits, said the office of registrar general. Also, information on some handwritten certificates is yet to be uploaded to the server. The number of such birth certificates could be more than 10 million, the office said.

Prithula Kabir did her birth registration in 2008. She went to edit her information last year when there was a change in her permanent address, and found no information of her birth registration stored on the website. She went to Dhaka North City Corporation Zone 3 office in Mohakhali to get a new birth certificate.

Officials said they do not have her info in their server and so she has to register again. She then submitted land documents, local councillor’s testimonial, the national ID of parents and a copy of the utility bill.

“I can’t express how much trouble I went through while getting my birth registration done. As I am quite active, I could run to different places, ask questions. But those who have no idea of technology, how will they manage?”

Khademul Islam Faisal, chairman of Nuralapur Union Council in Narsingdi, said many citizens are coming to him after finding that their birth registration information unavailable on the server. Especially, those who had a registration number of fewer than 17 digits.

“We’re providing fresh birth certificates to them by taking their school certificates or NIDs as evidence.”

DNCC Health Officer Dr Md Imdadul Haque said the information of handwritten birth certificates were uploaded to the website until June 2021. After that, they could not do it anymore and had to issue fresh certificates to those having handwritten ones.

Registrar General Palash Kanti Bala said the information of any birth certificate is never lost. Two officials have been assigned to find out the number of that registration information not uploaded on the new server, but it may take some time to do the huge task.

Most of the handwritten birth certificates were uploaded to the old system, but some registration offices in the urban areas could not do it, according to him.

Meanwhile, the information of the certificates with fewer than 17 digits were uploaded but are not virtually visible, he said.

It does not mean those certificates are ineffective, he added.

“These registrations were done by the government’s legal authorities following the law and remain effective. Their legitimacy cannot be challenged only because of not being visible on the system due to technical issues.

“Those who are facing such a problem should wait for a few more days and not do a fresh registration. Please be patient as we’re working on it.”

LGRD Minister Tazul also said none of the birth certificates will be null and void and those will be uploaded to the new server.

“Handwritten birth certificates will be brought under automation. Anyone having old handwritten birth certificates should bring them to the union council office and they will certify them. We’ll take all necessary measures to ensure it.”

[Written in English by Sabrina Karim Murshed]