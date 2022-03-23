Nominating Amir Hamza for Independence Award was a ‘mistake’, minister says

Mozammel, who heads the cabinet committee on national awards, also says those who misled the top level of the government cannot evade responsibilities.

“We will hold a meeting. Just wait and see,” Mozammel said, facing questions from the media after a meeting of the cabinet committee on the celebrations of 50 years of independence.

“We can correct a mistake and we’ve done it. It’s normal for people to make mistakes,” he said.

Many raised eyebrows after the government named Hamza, a little-known ballad singer, for the award posthumously for his contribution to Bengali literature last week ahead of Independence Day on Mar 26.

The authorities removed Hamza’s name from the list for “providing false and wrong” information and “hiding” facts.

In Magura, his birthplace, many knew Hamza as a ballad singer for his ability to write and compose songs effortlessly. Locals said Hamza had worked for the Awami League during an election campaign.

But reports emerged that Hamza was a key suspect in a murder case of 1978. He was sentenced to life in prison but later acquitted on “political grounds”.

This is not the first time government's choice for the highest civilian award has been called into question.

Many litterateurs had expressed surprise on seeing the name of writer SM Rois Uddin, a retired government official, on the list of the winners of the highest civilian award in 2020. He was not much known in contemporary literature. The authorities dropped his name following criticisms.

Asked why such “mistakes” are repeated, Mozammel said, “This issue will be discussed in the committee’s forum. We’ll talk about people who have done it. No one wants a mistake to be repeated.”

Mozammel said to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence, the government will build an iconic structure -- like the Eifel Tower or the Statue of Liberty -- that will symbolise Bangladesh internationally.

He also said the declaration of ‘Joy Bangla’ as the national slogan will be celebrated for seven days. The slogan inspired Bengalis during the 1971 Liberation War.