Madrasa teacher sentenced to life for raping student in Khagrachhari

  Khagrachhari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Mar 2022 07:53 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2022 07:53 PM BdST

A Khagrachhari court has sentenced a madrasa teacher to life in prison for raping a 10-year-old student in Dighinala Upazila of the district five years ago.

Khagrachhari Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abu Taher delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

The convict, Md Noman Mia alias Roman, 22, was a teacher of a madrasa in the Chhota Merung area.

According to the charges, Noman raped the boy in 2017. The family started a case at Dighinala Police Station on Aug 23 the same year.

The court has delivered the verdict after hearing statements of 12 witnesses.

State counsel Bidhan Kanungo said he was happy with the verdict. "It will be an example for society."

