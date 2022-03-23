Four die in mini truck-autorickshaw collision in Cox’s Bazar

Two others were injured in the accident in the TV Tower area near Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp around 10:30pm on Tuesday, said Helal Uddin, a member of Rajapalong union council.

One of the dead victims was Sanatan Sharma from Palongkhali. The others could not be identified immediately. All the victims were on the autorickshaw.

The two injured people were taken to a clinic at the refugee camp, Helal said.

Ahmed Manjur Morshed, chief of Ukhiya Police Station, said a police team was sent to the area.