Four die in mini truck-autorickshaw collision in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2022 02:52 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2022 02:53 AM BdST
Four people have been killed in a head-on collision between a mini truck and an autorickshaw at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar.
Two others were injured in the accident in the TV Tower area near Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp around 10:30pm on Tuesday, said Helal Uddin, a member of Rajapalong union council.
One of the dead victims was Sanatan Sharma from Palongkhali. The others could not be identified immediately. All the victims were on the autorickshaw.
The two injured people were taken to a clinic at the refugee camp, Helal said.
Ahmed Manjur Morshed, chief of Ukhiya Police Station, said a police team was sent to the area.
More stories
- Palm oil prices cut
- 5 held over forging fake NIDs, licenses for bikers
- EC meeting gets lukewarm response
- Death toll in launch capsize hits 10
- EU responds to call for sanctions on RAB
- Cyclone brewing, unlikely to affect Bangladesh
- Hasina receives colourful greetings from 200 boats
- Death toll in launch capsize rises to 7
Recent Stories
- Four die in mini truck-autorickshaw collision in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh welcomes US declaration that Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya
- Palm oil prices reduced by Tk 3 each litre
- Five men detained on charges of supplying fake NIDs, driving licenses to bikers
- As EC sits for talks on fair elections, more than half of the invitees are no-shows
- RAB seizes illegally hoarded commodities from TCB dealer's warehouse in Ctg
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh worst in the world in terms of air pollution: report
- How Ukraine’s outgunned air force is fighting back against Russian jets
- What EU says in response to letter seeking sanctions on RAB
- Biden says India 'somewhat shaky' on Russia over Ukraine
- Boeing faces new upheaval after crash of Chinese airliner
- Poland will propose a NATO peacekeeping mission for Ukraine this week
- Rangabali lives change as submarine cable brings power to doorsteps
- Ukraine refugee crisis exposes racism and contradictions in the definition of human
- Bangladesh records 121 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths