Fire sparked by 'gas leak' burns four of a family in Dhaka's Badda

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Mar 2022 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2022 11:35 AM BdST

A couple and their two children have been burnt in a fire sparked by a suspected gas leak in Dhaka's Badda.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of their flat on the first floor of a two-storey building in the Satarkul area early Wednesday, according to Lima Khanam, an official at the fire service's Control Room.

The victims were identified as Abu Saeed, 38, his wife 'Rekha', 29, and their children 'Safa', 9, and 'Safiyan', 7.

They are currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, said Md Bachchu Mia, inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's police outpost.

Md Sajib, who brought the four to the hospital, believes there was a gas leak in the kitchen, which triggered the fire when the cooking stove was lit in the morning.

Informed of the matter, firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the flames.

