Bangladesh records 134 new COVID cases in a day, 1 death
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2022 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2022 04:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 134 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the total caseload from the disease to 1,950,980.
The government also recorded another coronavirus-related death in the 24-hour count, raising the death toll to 29,118, according to the latest data released on Wednesday.
As many as 10,521 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.27 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the vast majority of cases, with 108 infections.
Another 921 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,873,766.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.04 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 474.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.09 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
