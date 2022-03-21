Wait goes on for missing friends, family members after deadly Shitalakkhya launch capsize

The quartet was on the first floor when Rupshi-9, a freight vessel of the City Group, smashed into the launch from behind around 2pm in the Syedpur area of Narayanganj Sadar.

The launch was filled with cries for help as people started shouting, begging the cargo ship to stop, Kawkabur said.

He jumped off the launch and saw Tanvir swimming towards the shore. They found Mahfuzur on the bank.

Mahfuzur was sent to a hospital as the survivor fell ill after consuming polluted water of the Shitalakkhya river.

Kawkabur and Tanvir were waiting on the bank of the river for Jabed, hoping to find their friend alive. Tanvir, who gave a single name, was sobbing.

“He's [Jabed] healthy and young. Where would he go? I don’t believe that something bad

has happened to him,” said Kawkabur.

Divers pulled out five bodies from the river and one passenger died after he managed to swim ashore.

The authorities believe around 20 people were still unaccounted-for as the rescue operation was called off for the night.

Families of possibly missing people gathered on the bank of the river for their loved ones.

Kakoli Akter, daughter of Munshiganj’s Hatem Ali, was wailing there. She was sometimes asking for her father as the family are not sure if Hatem had boarded the ill-fated launch.

Hatem had gone to Dhaka to see a doctor and was returning home via Narayanganj. Kakoli fears he was on Ashraf Uddin-2 as his mobile phone has been unreachable since the accident.