Rescuers salvage sunken launch from Shitalakkhya river
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2022 09:14 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 09:22 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has salvaged a launch that was rammed by MV Rupshi-9, a freight vessel owned by City Group, on the Shitalakkhya river.
The sunken launch has been recovered at 5.35 am on Monday by the BIWTA rescue vessel Prattay, said Mizanur Rahman, deputy director of BIWTA.
Rescuers found no new bodies from the launch after it was pulled out. The death toll remained unchanged at six.
MV Rupshi-9 bore down on the side of the launch, ML Afsar Uddin, with great force and eventually plunged it into the water near the coal market in Sonakanda around 2 pm on Sunday. The launch was heading to Munshiganj from Narayanganj.
