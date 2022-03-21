Home > Bangladesh

Rescuers salvage sunken launch from Shitalakkhya river

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Mar 2022 09:14 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 09:22 AM BdST

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has salvaged a launch that was rammed by MV Rupshi-9, a freight vessel owned by City Group, on the Shitalakkhya river.

The sunken launch has been recovered at 5.35 am on Monday by the BIWTA rescue vessel Prattay, said Mizanur Rahman, deputy director of BIWTA. 

Rescuers found no new bodies from the launch after it was pulled out. The death toll remained unchanged at six.

MV Rupshi-9 bore down on the side of the launch, ML Afsar Uddin, with great force and eventually plunged it into the water near the coal market in Sonakanda around 2 pm on Sunday. The launch was heading to Munshiganj from Narayanganj.

