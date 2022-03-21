Death toll in Shitalakkhya launch capsize rises to 7
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2022 12:11 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 12:11 PM BdST
Rescuers have recovered one more body after a passenger launch struck by a cargo vessel sank in the Shitalakkhya river with about 50 people on board in Narayanganj.
The death toll now stands at seven, as the rescuers found the body of a man on Monday, according to Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Arefin.
Earlier, six bodies were handed over to the deceased’s families, said Moniruzzaman, chief of Narayanganj Sadar River Police Station.
At least five passengers of the launch, ML Ashraf Uddin, are still missing, according to the families. The rescue operation continued for the second day.
The missing passengers are Hatem Ali, Abdullah Al Zaber and Zobayer Hossain from Munshiganj, Umme Khairun Fatema from Sonargaon and Arohi, a child.
The cargo vessel MV Rupshi-9, owned by City Group, bore down on the side of the launch, ML Ashraf Uddin-2, with great force and eventually plunged it into the water near the coal market in Sonakanda on Sunday.
