5 die as a truck ploughs into a car in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2022 10:00 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 11:52 AM BdST
Five people have died after a truck collided head-on with a car in Chattogram's Lohagara Upazila.
The accident took place on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in the Adhunagar area at 5:30 am on Monday, according to Dohazari Police Station chief Sirajul Haque.
One of the dead has been identified as Md Harun, 30, a resident of Lohagara. The other victims are yet to be identified.
"Four car passengers died on the spot and another person died in hospital,” Sirajul said.
“We don't know where the passengers of the car were heading to, or if they knew each other.”
More stories
- 4 dead as truck hits car in Chattogram
- Rescuers salvage sunken launch
- ‘RAB was likened to FBI’: Momen to Nuland
- Wait on for loved ones after launch capsize
- Govt to hire 650 more dentists
- Ship didn’t even slow down: onlooker
- Nation bids farewell to Shahabuddin Ahmed
- Hifazat leader gets 2 years in jail in ACC case
Recent Stories
- ‘RAB was likened to FBI,’ Momen tells Nuland, calling for withdrawal of US sanctions
- Wait goes on for missing friends, family members after deadly Shitalakkhya launch capsize
- Bangladesh to hire 650 new dental surgeons
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj
- Cargo ship did not slow down after smashing into passenger launch, says witness
- As Dhaka calls for withdrawal of sanctions on RAB, US says 'it's complicated'
Opinion
Most Read
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Cargo ship sped away after smashing into passenger launch. Was slowing down an option?
- Japan’s Sumitomo leaves planned expansion of Matarbari coal-fired power plant: report
- US wants deeper ties with Bangladesh amid Russia-Ukraine war
- Another COVID-19 surge may be coming. Are we ready for It?
- The latecomer’s guide to crypto
- As Dhaka calls for withdrawal of sanctions on RAB, US says 'it's complicated'
- Four get death for murder of a child in Narayanganj