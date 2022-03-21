5 die as a truck ploughs into a car in Chattogram

The accident took place on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in the Adhunagar area at 5:30 am on Monday, according to Dohazari Police Station chief Sirajul Haque.

One of the dead has been identified as Md Harun, 30, a resident of Lohagara. The other victims are yet to be identified.

"Four car passengers died on the spot and another person died in hospital,” Sirajul said.

“We don't know where the passengers of the car were heading to, or if they knew each other.”