Launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakshya, casualties feared
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2022 04:05 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2022 04:40 PM BdST
A launch with over 50 on board has sunk in the Shitalakshya River in Narayanganj after it was struck by a freight vessel.
The accident occurred near the coal market in the Sonakanda area around 2 pm on Sunday, said Moniruzzaman, chief of Narayanganj Sadar River Police Station.
A cargo vessel named the Rupshi-9 struck the launch, he said.
As the horror unfolded on the river, passengers from another launch captured the terrifying moments on their mobile phones.
The ship is seen bearing down on the side of the launch with great force as onlookers scream out in dismay. The launch turns for a moment, throwing off some passengers, while others leap off in hopes of swimming to safety. The launch then seems to collapse, sinking into the water as the ship runs relentlessly over it.
“The river police and BIWTA have started rescue operations in the area. Though many managed to swim to shore, we still fear casualties. Diving teams from the Fire Service & Civil Defence are taking part in the operation.”
Badiuzzaman Badol, president of the Narayanganj Zone of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, said: “The MV Afsar Uddin-2 left the Narayanganj launch terminal carrying 30-35 passengers and headed for Munshiganj. The Ruposhi-9 vessel struck the launch in the Sonakanda area and fled as it sank.”
Lima Khanam, an official at the Fire Service Control Room, said a diving unit from its headquarters had been sent to assist in rescue operations and the port had sent another.
As of 4 pm, no casualties were confirmed.
