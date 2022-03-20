US wants deeper ties with Bangladesh amid Russia-Ukraine war

Officials from the two countries sat down for a partnership dialogue focussing on various issues of mutual interest at the state guesthouse Padma on Sunday.

In her introductory speech, Nuland said the US wants to work together with Bangladesh to ensure global security at a time when democracy and international law are being threatened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On bolstering trade relations between the two countries, she said many US companies are interested in investing in Bangladesh but added that more work needs to be done to improve the investment climate in the country.

Masud and Nuland held a private meeting before the talks.

The officials will face the media at the end of the dialogue.

Nuland is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at 2pm.

Other senior members of the delegation include Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory.

Nuland arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to take part in the dialogue amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Nuland will also visit India and Sri Lanka during the trip from Mar 19-23 “with an interagency delegation to underscore US commitment to, and cooperation with, Indo-Pacific partners”, the State Department said in a statement.

At each stop, Nuland and her delegation will meet with civil society and business leaders “to strengthen economic partnerships and deepen ties in the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region”, according to the statement.

The talks carry added significance for Dhaka as it is set to call on Washington to remove its sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and several of its officials.