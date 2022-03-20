Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj

Naraynganj Sadar naval police OC Moniruzzaman said the master fled with the ship after the incident and then left it at a dockyard in Munshiganj.

ML Ashraf Uddin-2 set off for Munshiganj from Narayanganj launch terminal on Sunday before Rupshi-9, which is owned by City Group, crushed it from behind near the coal market in Sonakanda around 2pm.

So far, rescuers have pulled out five bodies from the river, which include those of two girls, a woman and a man.

Police could not confirm exactly how many people were still missing.

The Ministry of Shipping has assembled a three-strong committee to investigate the incident with Joint Secretary ANM Bazlur Rashid as convener. The other two members are Captain Abu Sayeed Mohammad Delowar Rahman and Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, BIWTA director (Marine Safety & Traffic Management).

The committee has been asked to submit a report to the ministry within the next three working days.

BIWTA hotline for emergency contact over launch capsize can now be reached by dialling 16113.

The Rupshi-9 owned by City Seed Crushing Industries, a unit of City Group, was built in 2019, according to vesselfinder.com, a vessel-tracking website.

City Group General Manager Biswajit Saha could not be reached for comment.

Passenger Rakib Al Raju was travelling from Narayanganj to Madaripur on another launch, named MV Naria-4, during the incident and witnessed the collision.

As the horror unfolded, Raju filmed the terrifying moments on his mobile phone and shared the video clip on Facebook. The clip went viral.

The video shows the ship broadsiding the launch as frightened passengers leapt off in hopes of swimming to safety. This went on for almost 25 seconds before the launch sank into the water as the ship ran relentlessly over it.

OC Moniruzzaman said, “Many were able to swim ashore, but we fear the casualties may rise. Divers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence are carrying out search and rescue operations.”