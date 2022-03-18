Government to review decision to confer Independence Award on Amir Hamza
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2022 12:33 AM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2022 01:13 AM BdST
The government will review the decision to confer the Swadhinata Purashkar, or Independence Award, on Amir Hamza posthumously for his contribution to literature after his selection raised eyebrows.
Reports about his controversial background kept surfacing after the government announced the winners of this year’s Independence Awards on Tuesday ahead of Mar 26 Independence Day.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, who heads the cabinet committee on national awards, told bdnews24.com on Thursday that the committee would look into the reports about Hamza.
bdnews24.com found three books by Hamza – ‘Bagher Thaba’, ‘Prithibir Manchitre Ekti Mujib Tumi’, and ‘Ekusher Panchali’.
But reports emerged that Hamza was a key suspect in a murder case of 1978. He was sentenced to life in prison but later acquitted on “political grounds”.
Hamza’s son Asaduzzaman is a government official working as the chief executive of Khulna district council.
Media reports claimed Asaduzzaman lobbied for Hamza’s selection for the Independence Award, the highest civilian honour of Bangladesh.
Mozammel said he was aware of the reports and eminent citizens’ comments on the government decision. “I'll check the allegations, such as murder. I'll also check if he has any literary works.”
This is not the first time government choice for the award has been called into question.
Many litterateurs had expressed surprise on seeing the name of writer SM Rois Uddin, a retired government official, on the list of the winners of the highest civilian award in 2020. He was not much known in contemporary literature.
Mozammel said there are still options to drop Hamza’s name as well from the list before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands the awards on Mar 25.
After the exclusion of Rois Uddin, the gaffe over Hamza has cast fresh doubts on the bureaucratic system of choosing candidates for the national awards.
Only a limited number of individuals or organisations that have made great contributions to the welfare of the country and the people will be considered for the award, according to the rules.
The Cabinet Division sends letters to the ministries, government agencies and previous winners of the Independence Award to shortlist candidates for the honour.
The ministries and agencies can propose names from their respective fields for the awards.
The secretarial committee on administrative development then reviews the proposals and forwards a list through the cabinet committee on national awards to the prime minister to make a decision.
Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh proposed Hamza’s name for the award. The secretary is a member of the committee on administrative development and assists the cabinet committee on awards.
