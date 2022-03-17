Delayed Ekushey book fair ends, rakes in Tk 525 million
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2022 09:59 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2022 09:59 PM BdST
The Amar Ekushey Book Fair wrapped up at the end of 31 days after a pandemic-forced delayed start and is estimated to have sold books worth Tk 525 million.
Bangla Academy Director Jalal Ahmed presented a report at the closing ceremony on Thursday evening.
In 2021, the sales dropped to just Tk 31.1 million due to the pandemic after the 2020 edition yielded Tk 820 million.
Bangla Academy sold books of Tk 13.5 million in the fair this year, Jalal said.
“Bangla Academy carries out a survey towards the end of the fair. Information from the survey reveals the total sales. We don’t get an exact figure but can come up with an estimation. The number of sales can be higher than our projection, not less.”
As many as 3,416 new books were published in the fair this year, and Bangla Academy considers 909 of them as “quality”.
“Bangla Academy determines how many books are quality ones by forming a committee every year. In 2020, a total of 4,919 books were published and 751 were quality ones - 15 percent of the lot. This year 26 percent of the books were good, which is more than last year.”
