Bangladesh records no COVID deaths for third consecutive day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2022 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2022 04:37 PM BdST
Bangladesh has passed a third straight day without COVID-19 deaths, leaving the toll unchanged at 29,112.
The government registered 233 new cases of the coronavirus in a 24-hour count, raising the caseload to 1,950,357, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.
As many as 13,791 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.69 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 196 infections.
Another 1,561 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,867,161.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.73 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 463.96 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.05 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
