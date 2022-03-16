Mercury rises to 37°C as Bangladesh bakes in heat wave
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2022 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2022 10:22 PM BdST
The temperature in Bangladesh has soared to 37 degrees Celsius in northwestern region as a mild heat wave is sweeping over the country, according to the Met Office.
Maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Rajshahi on Wednesday. The capital Dhaka sweltered in 36.4 degrees Celsius.
“The temperature has been rising over the past several days during daytime. It’s hot everywhere as there is no rain. The season’s first bout of mild heat wave has started,” said Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman.
It was hot on Tuesday as well. The highest temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sylhet. The temperature in Dhaka was 35 degrees Celsius at the time.
A mild heat wave swept over Sylhet and Chattogram regions on Tuesday. It spread further on Wednesday.
“A mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna, Dhaka, Faridpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Rangamati, Chandpur and Sylhet divisions. The heat wave may continue for a few more days,” said Hafizur.
When the mercury rises from 36 to 38 degrees Celsius, meteorologists call it a mild heat wave. A moderate heat wave is when the temperature rises from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. And when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees, it is said to be an intense heat wave.
In the long-term forecast for March, the Met Office said that one to two mild or moderate heat waves may sweep over the western and southwestern parts of the country by the end of the month. Daytime temperature may be slightly higher than normal while night-time temperature may stay normal.
The northern, northwestern and central
parts of the country may experience moderate or severe thunderstorms with one
to two days of thunder and hailstorm. There may be moderate thunderstorms with
two to three days of hailstorm elsewhere in the country.
