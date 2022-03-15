VAT detectives unearth secret sale details, tax evasion in Dhaka Regency Hotel
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2022 12:01 AM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2022 12:01 AM BdST
The VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate of the National Board of Revenue has found some secret sale details worth Tk 24 million in two months in Dhaka Regency Hotel.
Following the investigation, the directorate has prosecuted the hotel on charges of evading Tk 5.7 million in VAT.
Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort Ltd is situated at Khilkhet in Dhaka and holds the VAT registration No. 000002211-0102.
A team of VAT sleuths led by Deputy Director Othello Chowdhury raided the company on Dec 28, 2021. They found proof of tax evasion there.
The detectives asked the hotel authorities to show the VAT and other commercial documents and Director (finance) Md Mizanur Rahman Siddique presented those. Sale invoices, computers and sale registers were also confiscated.
The documents revealed a total sale of Tk 50.67 million in December 2018. But the company showed sales worth Tk 45.92 million and concealed information on Tk 4.74 million, avoiding payment of Tk 711,692 in VAT in the process.
A 2 percent interest on late payment fine of Tk 512,418 adds to the sum.
The investigation also found that the company showed sales of Tk 38.04 million in July 2019 and concealed transactions of Tk 19.27 million, dodging payment of VAT to the tune of Tk 2.89 million in the process.
The interest on the sum under the VAT law amounts to Tk 1.67 million.
In just two months, the luxury hotel dodged Tk 5.79 million, the directorate said.
The case was sent to the Dhaka North VAT Commisionarate for further steps. The commisionarate was also asked to intensify monitoring on the organisation.
