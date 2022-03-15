Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2022 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2022 07:30 PM BdST
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, has arrived in Dhaka from Nepal on a two-day visit to Bangladesh.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen received Prince Faisal at Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
The foreign ministry said Prince Faisal is visiting Dhaka at the invitation of Momen. They will hold a high-level political dialogue at Hotel Sonargaon on Wednesday morning after a one-on-one meeting.
Officials said the two countries will sign a Memorandum of Understanding after the meeting.
Prince Faisal will then launch the construction of an Arabic Language Institute in Keraniganj via videoconferencing.
He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the afternoon before leaving for the Gulf state.
Officials said Saudi investment in Bangladesh, military cooperation, passport for Rohingya refugees in Saudi Arabia and other bilateral issues will be discussed in the meetings.
Bangladesh had signed an MoU on military cooperation with the kingdom in 2019. Officials said the two sides will discuss enhancement of that cooperation.
Bangladesh will also discuss Saudi Arabia’s labour market, the largest for Bangladeshi workers.
“Besides these, we want investment from them,” said Mashfi Binte Shams, secretary to foreign affairs (East).
“Trade, investment, manpower export and security will be discussed. We also expect one agreement and one MoU to be signed.”
Saudi Arabia has been pushing Bangladesh to issue passports for Rohingya refugees, who travelled to the Gulf kingdom from Bangladesh after fleeing decades of persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.
Since the 1980s, 68,000 such Rohingya refugees have taken shelter in Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan.
Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have also formed a high-level committee on the issue.
Foreign Minister Momen had dismissed reports in 2020 that Riyadh was pressuring Dhaka to issue passports for the Rohingya refugees.
He, however, had said people who went to Saudi Arabia with Bangladeshi passports will be able to renew their papers.
- Expedite Dhaka airport expansion work: PM
- 10 people, 1 institution get Independence Awards
- Regular school hours after two years
- Two JMB militants jailed over Hossaini Dalan blasts
- Chinese missile hub report false: Shahriar
- Tax dodge in Dhaka Regency Hotel
- Robi’s bdapps wins best innovation award
- Bangladeshi to lead public welfare project
- Bangladesh High Court orders legal action against hoarding of essentials
- Hasina calls for Dhaka airport's expansion work to be expedited
- 10 people, 1 institution to receive Independence Awards
- Schools, colleges return to regular routine after two years
- Bangladesh jails two JMB militants over 2015 Hossaini Dalan bombing
- Report on Chinese missile hub in Bangladesh is false, misleading: State Minister Shahriar
Most Read
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- Russia deploys a mystery munition in Ukraine
- VAT detectives unearth secret sale details, tax evasion in Dhaka Regency Hotel
- Report on Chinese missile hub in Bangladesh is false, misleading: State Minister Shahriar
- Symbol of resistance as EU leaders head to Kyiv 'where history is forged'
- Foreign Minister Momen hospitalised in Dhaka after falling ill onboard plane
- Man hit woman in the head 125 times because she was Asian, officials say
- High Court says Competition Act must be enforced to prevent manipulation of market prices
- US warns China not to help Russia on Ukraine as first convoy flees Mariupol
- Bangladesh reports a day without COVID death for the first time since early December