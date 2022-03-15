Masterminds of 2015 Hossaini Dalan bombing roam free as investigation officer was ‘negligent’, says court

After delivering the verdict in the case on Tuesday, Judge Mujibur Rahman of Dhaka's Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal said the investigation officer “harassed” four of the suspects in the case by handing them over for trial “just to increase the number of the accused”.

The convicts, Kabir Hossain alias Rashed and 'Arman' alias Monir, have been jailed for seven and 10 years respectively in the high profile case on Tuesday, while six other suspects were acquitted.

The acquitted are Omar Faruk Manik, Hafez Ahsan Ullah Mahmud, Shahjalal Mia, Chan Mia, Rubel Islam alias Sajib, Abu Saeed Russell alias Solaiman.

While explaining the decision to absolve them of charges, the judge expressed discontent towards the role of Detective Branch Inspector and investigation officer Shafiuddin Sheikh.

He mentioned that Shafiuddin committed a “serious mistake”.

On the night of Oct 23, 2015, a series of explosions ripped through Hossaini Dalal as Shia Muslims prepared for the traditional Tazia procession to mark Ashura. The blasts killed two people and left at least 100 others injured.

A case over the incident was filed with the Chawkbazar Police Station before the Detective Branch of Police took over the investigation.

In April 2016, DB Inspector Shafiuddin Sheikh accused 10 JMB militants in the case and sent the chargesheet to the home ministry for approval.

However, a review of their birth records showed that Masud and Zahid were minors. Their names were subsequently dropped from the chargesheet and the charges against them were sent to a children's court.

According to the case dossier, 13 JMB militants were involved in the attack on Hossaini Dalan, a hub of Shia Muslims in Dhaka. But three of the suspects, including the mastermind of the plot, Abdullah Baki alias Noman, were killed in a so-called gunfight with police.

Among the accused, Arman, Rubel and Kabir gave confessional statements to the court under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Zahid, Arman and Kabir were scouring the scene ahead of the bombing, according to police. Arman then hurled five bombs into the crowd before hiding out in a rented home in Kamrangir Char with Rubel.

The five others helped plan the attack and later made video recordings of the incident, police said.

Referring to that, the verdict said, “...reviewing the testimonials revealed that the masterminds and instructors of the bombing were 'Albani' and Noman.

“In his report, the investigation officer said they picked up names of ‘Hiron’ alias Kamal, ‘Albani’ alias Hujja and ‘Abdullah’ alias Alauddin earlier but did not mention them in the report as they died in gunfights before being arrested.”

“But the report does not mention from who or where Shafiuddin came to know about their deaths. No documents supporting their death in gunfight were submitted either.”

The judge added in the verdict, “The investigation officer did not give any statement on why Noman, the mastermind and instructor of the grenade attack was not arrested.”

“Police Inspector Md Shafiuddin Sheikh committed a serious mistake and showed extreme neglect of duties by not carrying out complete investigation, not including masterminds and instructors Albani and Noman as accused and handing over Chan Mia, Omar Faruk alias Manik, Hafez Ahsan Ullah Mahmud and Shahjalal Mia for trial without evidence.

“As a result, the chief planners and instructors of the grenade attack on Hossaini Dalan remain outside the scope of the law.”

Bringing up Kabir’s statement, the judge said, “Accused Abu Saeed met up with the others and surveyed the area. But Arman did not mention his name while confessing.”

“No witnesses said Abu Saeed was involved in the incident either. No evidence was retrieved from him. It is not safe to come to a decision solely based on the statement of an accused. So the charges against him were not proven.”

The judge added that Kabir and Arman did not mention Rubel in the statements.

“Kabir said Sajib was responsible for the bombing and surveyed the site. Later during the trial, no witnesses spoke of him. No witnesses pointed out that Rubel Islam’s alias is Sajib and the investigation officer could not prove it either.”

The verdict mentioned that Kabir and Arman in their statements did not mention the involvement of Chan Mia, Faruk, Ahsan Ullah or Shahjalal in the incident. There is no evidence of their involvement either.

“The prosecution has completely failed to present any testimonial evidence of their involvement. The investigation officer did not mention how they were related to the bombing either. They were handed over for trial just to increase the number of accused.”

“These four accused were subject to physical, economical and mental sufferings simply due to the investigation officer’s negligence.”

PP Abdullah Abu of Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court said the state will appeal against the verdict. But defence lawyer Faruk Ahmmed made no comment.