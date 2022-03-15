Hasina says another 10m people will get special card to buy subsidised TCB goods

“People with special cards will be able to buy products at fair prices,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said at a meeting of the 14-Party Alliance led by the ruling Awami League at the Ganabhaban on Tuesday.

She noted that the beneficiaries of the programme will be beyond the 3.8 million who will receive cash and the 5 million who can buy rice at Tk 10 per kg.

The programme will be launched on Mar 20 ahead of Ramadan on the prime minister’s orders, said Humayun Kabir, a spokesman for the government's trading arm.

The products include soybean oil, sugar, lentil, gram and onions.

He said 10 million families will benefit from the programme and they will receive the goods in two phases.

TCB has been selling groceries at 150 points in Dhaka since Mar 6.

Now the corporation will expand the programme through the 'Family Card' scheme in metropolitans, districts, Upazila and union levels.