Bangladesh High Court orders legal action against hoarding of essentials

The panel of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman passed the order on Tuesday after a three-day hearing on a writ petition seeking orders to form a monitoring cell and issue guidelines in order to control soybean oil prices.

The court also asked the government to report on the steps that have been taken to prevent 'syndicates' from driving up prices of essentials beyond the fixed rates and destabilising the market.

Lawyer Syed Mohidul Kabir appeared on behalf of the petitioner in court while Deputy Attorney General Pratikar Chakma and Assistant Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman represented the state.

Supreme Court advocates Monir Hossain and Mohammad Ullah along with Kabir had filed the writ petition on Mar 6.

Eight officials, including the secretaries of commerce and food, chairman of Bangladesh Competition Commission, director general of National Consumers Right Protection and the president of FBCCI, have been named as respondents.

Earlier this month, mill owners had called for the price of soybean oil to be raised by another Tk 12 a litre but the government rejected the proposal.

Soybean oil prices have since continued to trend up despite the government's claims that there is 'more than enough' cooking oil in stock.

Although the finance minister had fixed the prices of edible oil, shopkeepers in different markets and neighbourhoods have not abided by the rates.

In a bid to curb the price spiral, the government has already announced the waiver of VAT on cooking oil at the production, import and consumer levels.