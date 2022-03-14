Robi’s bdapps recognised as the Best Innovation in Community Engagement

The awards, organised by the Bangladesh Brand Forum, recognises the platform in light of the numerous community-based programmes initiated by bdapps to nurture the developer ecosystem of the country, Robi’s Media and Communications said in a media statement on Monday.

bdapps has also claimed a place among the honourable mentions for Best Innovation in SDG Inclusion for its outstanding contribution in ensuring inclusive economic growth through digital means.

Robi’s Executive Vice President Armaan Ahmed Siddiqui received these awards from Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan at the ceremony.

Robi’s Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Ahmad said: “bdapps, since its inception, has been engaging the talented apps developers in our communities to come up with innovative solutions that bear commercial value.

“This award certainly gives a fresh impetus to our mission to let our communities determine for themselves what works best for their digital lifestyle.”

Robi’s Acting CEO and CFO, M Riyaaz Rasheed said: “With a growing reliance on digital technology in the society, we have to engage the community to look for innovative solutions to solve peoples’ problems.

“I am very happy to note that bdapps has been recognised with this distinguished award for doing just that. In a true sense, bdapps has democratised innovation in the society, and hence, this award is a major milestone in Robi’s digital transformation journey.”

The Prime Minister’s Advisor for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman attended the ceremony as chief guest, while State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam appeared as special guests.

bdapps currently has 25,000 apps developers - 4,000 of whom are females. It hosts a total of 45,000 applications that are used by more than six million subscribers.

bdapps was recently recognised as the National App Store of Bangladesh by the ICT Division.