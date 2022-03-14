Mortal remains of engineer Hadisur reach home
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2022 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2022 01:07 PM BdST
The body of Hadisur Rahman, the third engineer of the Bangladeshi vessel Banglar Samriddhi who was killed in Ukraine, has arrived home.
A Turkish Airlines flight carrying Hadisur’s body landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 12:15 pm, said Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan, executive director of the airport.
Hadisur was one of 29 crew members on board the Banglar Samriddhi when it got caught in the conflict in Ukraine. The ship, owned by the state-run Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, was subsequently struck by a shell on Feb 24, killing Hadisur.
The bulk carrier was declared abandoned the next day after the surviving sailors, including two female cadets, left the ship in a tugboat and took shelter in bunkers at the port of Olvia.
The seafarers subsequently returned home on Mar 9. They had taken Hadisur’s body with them to the nearby shelter but could not carry it any further. It was later stored in a bunker freezer.
Hadisur’s body was initially scheduled to reach home on Sunday, but the flight was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
