Three men stabbed to death over ‘Facebook post’ in Gazipur

They were attacked around 11 pm on Friday night in the Aral area of the upazila, said Abdur Rouf, sub-inspector of Kapasia Police Station.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Faruk Hossain, his 18-year-old brother Nayeem Hossain and 24-year-old 'Robin'.

The trio were initially taken to the Monohardi Upazila Health Complex in Narsingdi, where the siblings were declared dead, said SI Rouf.

Robin was subsequently sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but he passed away during treatment in the early hours of Sunday, according to Inspector Kamruzzaman of Shahbagh Police Station.

The bodies of the brothers will be handed over to their family after an autopsy, said SI Rouf.

A case has yet to be filed over the incident.