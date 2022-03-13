Three men stabbed to death over ‘Facebook post’ in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Mar 2022 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2022 02:41 PM BdST
Three men have been stabbed to death in Gazipur’s Kapasia Upazila, allegedly over opinions they had shared on a Facebook post.
They were attacked around 11 pm on Friday night in the Aral area of the upazila, said Abdur Rouf, sub-inspector of Kapasia Police Station.
The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Faruk Hossain, his 18-year-old brother Nayeem Hossain and 24-year-old 'Robin'.
The trio were initially taken to the Monohardi Upazila Health Complex in Narsingdi, where the siblings were declared dead, said SI Rouf.
Robin was subsequently sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but he passed away during treatment in the early hours of Sunday, according to Inspector Kamruzzaman of Shahbagh Police Station.
The bodies of the brothers will be handed over to their family after an autopsy, said SI Rouf.
A case has yet to be filed over the incident.
- Family's wait goes on as flight scheduled to bring Hadisur’s body home is cancelled
- Three men stabbed to death over ‘Facebook post’ in Gazipur
- Tens of millions were spent to build pools, gym at Chattogram park. Now hundred million more will be splurged to purge them
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- Toufique Khalidi’s message to children: Stand up to wrongdoing
- Fire burns 12 buses owned by expelled AL leader Barkat, brother Rubel in Faridpur
Most Read
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- After China, South Korea joins race to win Bangladesh’s second metro rail project in Chattogram
- Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day for terrorism, other offences
- Hundreds of planes are stranded in Russia. They may never be recovered
- India and Pakistan's nuclear arsenals
- Government official arrested in Dhaka for hoarding 512 litres of cooking oil
- Russia starts day with attacks across Ukraine
- Tens of millions were spent to build pools, gym at Chattogram park. Now hundred million more will be splurged to purge them
- Bangladesh registers 198 new COVID cases, the lowest in 12 weeks
- US rushing $200m in weapons for Ukraine's defence