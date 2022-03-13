Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Friday said her visa was also cancelled, but the actress came to Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

Officials at the police’s Special Branch said a special flight carrying her from Mumbai touched down at Shahjalal International Airport at 3:30pm.

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, known by her stage name Sunny Leone, is a model and an actress in the American and Indian film industries.

Born in Canada to an Indian Sikh family, the 40-year old Indo-American actress is former adult film star.

Minister Hasan said her visa was cancelled because she used an American passport to “hide her identity”.

Md Moniruzzaman, deputy inspector general of police’s immigration department, said on Saturday there was no problem with her passport or visa.

The actress shared photos of her arrival in Bangladesh on social media.

“So happy to be in this beautiful country! #bangledesh #dhaka #partytime,” she captioned one of the photos.

In another photo with her husband Daniel Weber, she wrote: “Time to have some fun with family in Dhaka!”

Gaan Bangla TV CEO Kushik Hossain Taposh was also with her.

Neither Sunny nor Taposh could not be reached immediately for comments.