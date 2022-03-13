LGRD minister says 2 septic tanks in designs are a must of new Dhaka buildings
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Mar 2022 07:46 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2022 07:46 PM BdST
Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam says every residential building of the capital must have two separate septic tanks in its design for approval from the city development agency.
Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or RAJUK cannot authorise construction of buildings without the septic tanks and if it does so, it is a violation of the law, he said while speaking at the opening of a workshop on safe sewage management on Sunday.
He said "99 percent" of the structures in Dhaka metropolis was constructed “illegally”. “We've carried out many development activities in an unplanned way and by breaking the law in Dhaka. I've done it, so have you and others.
“Let me make this clear: a building’s design will only be approved if it has at least two safety tanks for sewage.
“The government had plans to connect Dhaka’s sewerage with that of Dasherkandi, but that has become a challenge now.
“Every house will have sewage. What remains after the waste is processed in dumping stations will be brought to the treatment plant by garbage trucks."
Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, who also attended the workshop, urged residents to take steps to develop a healthy sewage system to make the capital more inhabitable.
The waste draining to the lakes in Gulshan, Baridhara or some other canals is adverse to the fish farming there, he said.
“But setting up modern treatment plants in every building will automatically filter the dirty water through the drainage which will not harm the environment.”
The mayor said setting up a plant will cost around Tk 1.5 million.
- Shah Sultan Cooperative ‘used religion’ to defraud people of millions
- 2 die in Dhaka road accidents
- Family's wait goes on as flight scheduled to bring Hadisur’s body home is cancelled
- Three men stabbed to death over ‘Facebook post’ in Gazipur
- Tens of millions were spent to build pools, gym at Chattogram park. Now hundred million more will be splurged to purge them
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
Most Read
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- After China, South Korea joins race to win Bangladesh’s second metro rail project in Chattogram
- Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day for terrorism, other offences
- Hundreds of planes are stranded in Russia. They may never be recovered
- Three men stabbed to death over ‘Facebook post’ in Gazipur
- Tens of millions were spent to build pools, gym at Chattogram park. Now hundred million more will be splurged to purge them
- US rushing $200m in weapons for Ukraine's defence
- Government official arrested in Dhaka for hoarding 512 litres of cooking oil
- India and Pakistan's nuclear arsenals
- Romanian quartet Amadeus performs at Bangladesh wedding