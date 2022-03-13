LGRD minister says 2 septic tanks in designs are a must of new Dhaka buildings

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or RAJUK cannot authorise construction of buildings without the septic tanks and if it does so, it is a violation of the law, he said while speaking at the opening of a workshop on safe sewage management on Sunday.

He said "99 percent" of the structures in Dhaka metropolis was constructed “illegally”. “We've carried out many development activities in an unplanned way and by breaking the law in Dhaka. I've done it, so have you and others.

“Let me make this clear: a building’s design will only be approved if it has at least two safety tanks for sewage.

“The government had plans to connect Dhaka’s sewerage with that of Dasherkandi, but that has become a challenge now.

“Every house will have sewage. What remains after the waste is processed in dumping stations will be brought to the treatment plant by garbage trucks."

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, who also attended the workshop, urged residents to take steps to develop a healthy sewage system to make the capital more inhabitable.

The waste draining to the lakes in Gulshan, Baridhara or some other canals is adverse to the fish farming there, he said.

“But setting up modern treatment plants in every building will automatically filter the dirty water through the drainage which will not harm the environment.”

The mayor said setting up a plant will cost around Tk 1.5 million.