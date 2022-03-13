Chinese ambassador cannot confirm if Beijing is setting up Bangladesh missile maintenance hub

“Whether anything like that, a repairing factory, because of the request of the Bangladesh government or something like that -- I cannot firmly confirm this information because this is from some report,” Li Jiming said on Sunday.

“I have to check it,” he added, as reporters asked him about the issue at an event after Nikkei Asia on Friday reported that India is alarmed with China preparing to set up a maintenance facility in Bangladesh for surface-to-air missile systems it supplied in 2011.

But Jiming said China would not build any military facility or military bases on any foreign countries, including Bangladesh.

The report said Chinese company Vanguard is a partner in the planned facility and it is part of a raft of Chinese military-related investments and supplies going to Bangladesh that also includes warships, naval guns, anti-ship missiles and surface-to-air missile systems themselves.

Citing an unnamed Bangladeshi diplomat, Nikkei Asia said the deal was not publicised because of the scrutiny by the West of China’s activities in the region, and the Ukraine-Russia war has further complicated the plans to make a formal announcement.

Jiming denied China has sided with Russia in the war. He said China’s position is much like the one taken by Bangladesh -- they want the problems to be solved through discussions.