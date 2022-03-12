Toufique Khalidi’s message to children: Stand up to wrongdoing

bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi sent out a message of moral rebellion to a group of children. They listened to Khalidi’s speech as they gathered at the offices of Bangladesh’s largest news publisher in Dhaka on Saturday to receive the awards of an art competition organised to observe International Mother Language Day.

“We want the moral decay to stop -- at least to slow down. We want our children to be rebellious and fight it out, guided by ethical principles,” Khalidi said.

“We often face pushback, personally or otherwise, when we fight against the decay. They try to stand in our way. But we will not bow down to pressure. And we will succeed.”

Khalidi believes people, especially the youth, should rebel, when it is necessary.

“We used to say in the 1980s that we want the ‘audacious youth’ -- those who can stand up to any wrongdoing. We want the youth to come forward and put up vigorous resistance against injustice,” he said.

Khalidi advised the children to be enlightened, not just become educated. “Reading just the textbooks is far from enough. We need to read everything. If you do this, it will help you make big decisions in your professional or personal life.”

“We want to inculcate moral conscience in the children, who are working with us. We want their youthfulness to last as long as it can.”

Khalidi praised children’s creativity, referring to Hello, a platform launched by bdnews24.com for child journalists.

“We’ve been trying to teach children journalism, so that they can learn to work in or for a group, and lead the way.”

“They leave [Hello] when they are 18. Some are still working with us. Many are further sharpening their skills in journalism. Those who have gone into different professions are also doing very well.”

“We don’t make financial gain by doing this, but we profit from it mentally -- it gives us joy. We’re doing it because we think it’s our responsibility.”

The art competition was organised by kidz.bdnews24.com, a unit of the internet newspaper for younger children.