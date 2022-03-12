Toufique Khalidi’s message to children: Stand up to wrongdoing
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2022 11:06 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2022 12:02 AM BdST
The youth are often rebellious -- brave enough to stand up to injustice and fight for a moral cause. That’s the beauty of the audacious youth.
bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi sent out a message of moral rebellion to a group of children. They listened to Khalidi’s speech as they gathered at the offices of Bangladesh’s largest news publisher in Dhaka on Saturday to receive the awards of an art competition organised to observe International Mother Language Day.
“We want the moral decay to stop -- at least to slow down. We want our children to be rebellious and fight it out, guided by ethical principles,” Khalidi said.
“We often face pushback, personally or otherwise, when we fight against the decay. They try to stand in our way. But we will not bow down to pressure. And we will succeed.”
Khalidi believes people, especially the youth, should rebel, when it is necessary.
“We used to say in the 1980s that we want the ‘audacious youth’ -- those who can stand up to any wrongdoing. We want the youth to come forward and put up vigorous resistance against injustice,” he said.
Khalidi advised the children to be enlightened, not just become educated. “Reading just the textbooks is far from enough. We need to read everything. If you do this, it will help you make big decisions in your professional or personal life.”
“We want to inculcate moral conscience in the children, who are working with us. We want their youthfulness to last as long as it can.”
Khalidi praised children’s creativity, referring to Hello, a platform launched by bdnews24.com for child journalists.
“We’ve been trying to teach children journalism, so that they can learn to work in or for a group, and lead the way.”
“They leave [Hello] when they are 18. Some are still working with us. Many are further sharpening their skills in journalism. Those who have gone into different professions are also doing very well.”
“We don’t make financial gain by doing this, but we profit from it mentally -- it gives us joy. We’re doing it because we think it’s our responsibility.”
The art competition was organised by kidz.bdnews24.com, a unit of the internet newspaper for younger children.
WINNERS OF ART COMPETITION
Grup A (Nursery to Class 4)
1st: Labiba Zaman Liba
2nd: Md. Saiful Islam
3rd: Aniruddha Dhar
4th: Addriz Barman
5th: Farhan Hossain Mahir
Group B (Class 5 to 8)
1st: Muhammad Tawsif Alam
2nd: Mst. Tawhida Islam
3rd: Tabia Ibnat Feeha
4th: Maimuna Chowdhury Faiza
Group C (Class 9 to 12)
1st: Mirza Adrita
2nd: Rafat Hossain
3rd: Ismum Takrim
- Fire burns 12 buses owned by expelled AL leader Barkat, brother Rubel in Faridpur
- Bangladesh's progress won't be derailed by pandemic, war: Hasina
- Fire rips through shops of Zahur Hawkers’ Market in Chattogram
- Four killed as bus, truck batter another bus in Habiganj
- 'Two children die after taking 'fever medicine' in Brahmanbaria
- “Bangladesh is a land of lucrative opportunities”: Hasina woos UAE business czars
Most Read
- After China, South Korea joins race to win Bangladesh’s second metro rail project in Chattogram
- India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
- India and Pakistan's nuclear arsenals
- Russia starts day with attacks across Ukraine
- Bangladesh's progress won't be derailed by pandemic, war: Hasina
- Cooking oil prices cool down in Bangladesh after govt warning to rogue traders
- Joyanti Reza murder: Husband's life term upheld
- Russia widens attacks on Ukrainian cities
- Government official arrested in Dhaka for hoarding 512 litres of cooking oil
- Bangladesh registers 198 new COVID cases, the lowest in 12 weeks