Fire burns 12 buses owned by expelled AL leader Barkat, brother Rubel in Faridpur

The fire broke out near the new bus terminal at Goalcham around 1:30am on Saturday, according to Faridpur's Superintendent of Police Md Alimuzzaman

The Anti-Corruption Commission seized 22 of the company's buses in line with a court order after Barkat and Rubel were arrested in June 2020, he said. The vehicles have remained there ever since.

Informed of the matter, a team of firefighters raced to the spot and brought the fire under control after about an hour's effort, said Shiplu Ahmed, assistant director of Faridpur's fire service. However, the cause of the fire could not be determined immediately.

Witnesses said the buses, which were parked in an open space, had 'mysteriously' caught fire. Later, some of the locals reported the matter to the fire service.

"Since Feb 25 last year, the CID has seized a total of 55 vehicles, including buses, in connection with my husband's money laundering case. The 12 buses were kept under a shed in front of the Goalchamat electricity office," said Suraiya Parveen, Barkat's wife.

The incident has caused millions in damages, she added. "We will take the matter to court.”

The authorities will seriously look into the matter, according to Inspector Nasir Hossain of Faridpur CID. "However, since the Faridpur CID is not investigating the case, we cannot talk about it.”

On May 16, 2020, the home of Faridpur District Awami League President Subal Chandra Saha on Faridpur city's Mollabari Road was attacked twice by unknown assailants. He later filed a case against the unidentified suspects with Faridpur Kotwali Police Station.

Barkat and Rubel were later arrested in a special police raid on Jun 7. Allegations of corruption, money laundering and other crimes soon started streaming out against them and the two were subsequently booked in several cases.

CID Inspector SM Miraj Al Mahmud later started a case with Dhaka's Kafrul Police Station on Jun 26 on charges of money laundering.

After an investigation, Assistant Superintendent of Police Uttam Kumar Biswas pressed formal charges against them at the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Mar 3, 2021.

Ten people, including former LGRD minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain's younger brother Khandaker Mohtesam Hossain Babar, stand accused in the case.

Barkat and Rubel face charges of amassing illegal wealth by controlling different development contracts in Faridpur and smuggling at least Tk 20 billion out of the country.

They also acquired assets illegally through drug trafficking and land grabbing, according to the authorities.