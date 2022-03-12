Bangladesh's progress won't be derailed by pandemic, war: Hasina

“There's been one setback after another. Just as we were overcoming the impacts of the pandemic, a war has broken out. This has caused a few problems. But I believe the Bengali nation can tackle any adversity and move forward.”

The prime minister, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates on a five-day trip, made the remarks at a reception arranged by expatriate Bangladeshis on Friday. She joined the event virtually from Abu Dhabi.

Drawing on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic Mar 7 speech, Hasina reiterated her father's assertion that 'no one can suppress Bengalis'.

"No matter where or how we are, we will move forward on the basis of our talents, thoughts and strength. We will hold our heads high on the world stage. That is our goal."

The Bangladesh leader highlighted the steps taken by her Awami League government to ensure the welfare of migrants and redress the problems they face.

Addressing the migrants, she said, "You have seen the change in Bangladesh in the last 13 years. During this time, democracy has prevailed. The progress that's been made has been possible because the Awami League was in government.

"This institution (the Awami League) was built by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He has made this country independent through this institution. So, I think we have the sincerity and the obligation to make this country a better, more prosperous one."

The Awami League chief highlighted her administration's initiative of constructing houses for those without any land or homes as part of the push to raise the living standards of every citizen.

She also highlighted the government's efforts to ensure food and nutritional security in the country, while pointing out that extreme poverty has been alleviated. The dream of building a 'digital Bangladesh' has also turned into reality.

Calling on everyone to help the country achieve its goals, she said, "Everyone has to contribute because not everything happens overnight. It is a gradual process. Even a tree takes time to bear fruit.”