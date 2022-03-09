‘Where’s my son?’: mother waits for remains of Bangladeshi seafarer killed in Ukraine

“Everyone has returned. Where’s my son?” cried Hadisur’s mother Rashida Begum as she was fainting every now and then at Shahjalal International Airport, which was crowded by officials, journalists and families of the seafarers.

A projectile hit the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation vessel on Mar 2 in Ukraine during the Russian invasion, killing Hadisur. His colleagues returned home via Moldova and Romania, but they had to leave Hadisur’s remains in Ukraine as carrying it would dangerously delay their evacuation.

His younger brother Golam Mawla Prince was rolling on the floor, wailing with pain: “Where’s my brother? O Bhai [brother], where’re you? Please come back. Everyone has returned. Where’s my brother?”

“My brother can’t die. I want the body of my brother,” said Golam Mawla, an undergraduate student of Kobi Nazrul College in Dhaka.

Their father Abdur Razzak, a former madrasa teacher, fell on the floor as he was crying. Tariqur Islam, another brother of Hadisur, also came.

Hadisur, the second among four siblings, had to be away from home most of the time for his job. He visited home for the last time around six months ago. He had regular contact with his family over phone.

“We’ve come here to know how this happened and when we will get our son back,” said Razzak.

He said no one from the authorities spoke to the family, but he learnt that it would take seven to eight more days to bring Hadisur’s remains back.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said two days ago that it would take time to bring back Hadisur’s body, which was kept in a mortuary in Ukraine.

Sikder Bodiruzzaman, the director general of the foreign ministry’s East Europe Wing, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Poland was working on the issue and they hope the body would be brought back soon.

“It’s really hard to specify a date. A war is ongoing and people are unable to enter or leave the country,” he said.

“Many other people from other countries, even those bigger than ours, are still stranded in Ukraine. We’re from a relatively small country but we’ve been able to return home because of the initiative taken by the prime minister and the cooperation of diplomats,” said the ship's Master GM Noor E Alam, thanking the authorities and others who helped them return home safely.

But the mood turned sombre as Alam's thoughts turned to his colleague Hadisur. “I’m deeply shocked and offer my condolences to Hadisur’s family. I would request the government and the BSC to adequately compensate his family.”

Bodiruzzaman said the government will do whatever is necessary to ensure that Hadisur’s family is compensated for their loss.