Dhaka boarding house for cats and dogs give pet owners a safe house for fluffy companions

It is a far cry from a usual hotel as sights of cats running about and dogs howling in other rooms can be heard at the boarding near Mirpur Zoo Road.

The much-needed service for pet-owners has been opened by the Chairman of the People for Animal Welfare or PAW Foundation Rakibul Haq Emil, Nuzhat Nabila and expatriate Khalid Farhan.

There are three rooms for dogs and 14 cabins for cats.

Nuzhat, an owner of the Furryghor, said: “The dogs and the cats live separately. They don’t get mixed together, even in the open space where they play.”

A coffee corner is being set up there to serve vegetarian food and coffee with some books for the pet owners to spend time reading. No meat will be sold there.

Rakibul, another founding owner of the foster home, said: “Book lovers will be able to read books while sipping tea. Anyone owning a dog or a cat can bring them over here.”

“But anyone willing to do so will have to opt for reservations so we can provide space for them. Even those who have nothing to do with these animals can visit the place as well.”

On how they came up with the idea, Nuzhat, a lecturer of architecture at Southeast University, said: “Whenever we need to go outside Dhaka for work or something else, there’s no one to look after [the pets]. Some get help at home to look after them. But that leaves security issues.”

“Such an initiative will encourage more people to adopt cats and dogs. One of the reasons they are disinclined to do so is - what to do in case they have to be left behind. We always had that in mind."

The accommodation has two people looking after the animals at all times.

“We also keep watch on CCTV cameras. And those who leave their pets here can observe them through video any time they want,” Nuzhat added.

Anyone willing to temporarily leave their pets at Furryghor has to submit a copy of their National ID, while the cats and dogs have to be vaccinated to stay with the packs.

“That’s because," Nuzhat explained, "one of them with flu might infect the others, no matter how separately we keep them. The disease is airborne.”

To keep their animals there, people will have to leave behind sufficient food for the period they are set to be away. The house is equipped with preserving and cooking these foods.

The fee to leave a cat there is Tk 500 while keeping a dog will set the owner back Tk 1,500. However, the more days they are kept there, the lower the cost.

For instance, keeping a cat there for five days will cost 470 per day, 10 days Tk 450 and 20 days Tk 400 a day.

There is also a discount if someone brings more than one cat for each cabin.

On the cost of housing a dog being higher than a cat, Nuzhat said, “We give a single room to a dog, whereas, we can keep three-four cats in the same place.”

The facilities include litters, beds, pillows, soft and other toys, food bowls, along with speakers to play music for the animals. An air cooler will also be installed in the future.

The initiators are planning to open up more branches of the Furryghor.

Rakibul, however, voiced concerns about some issues they faced while working with animals.

“Whenever you want to do something with animals at home, the neighbours get in the way. They won’t rent a house even if you want to set up a vet clinic. The state is yet to enact a law or policy on this.

“While opening up Furryghor we had to think it over - where we set it up for long term service. We’re tired of hearing about it being socially degrading. But many people see it positively.”

A portion of the profit from Furryghor will be donated to the PAW Foundation, which has been working on the welfare of animals for nearly eight years.