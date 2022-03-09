Bangladesh signs 4 MoUs with UAE to bolster ties
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, from Abu Dhabi, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2022 10:58 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 10:58 AM BdST
Bangladesh has signed four memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates in a bid to enhance cooperation in several fields, including education and research.
The deals were signed at the Dubai Exhibition Centre on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
An agreement has also been reached to strengthen cooperation between the Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Dubai International Chamber.
Earlier, Hasina held a bilateral meeting with the UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.
She also toured the Bangladesh Pavilion and the UAE Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 and took part in a high-level panel discussion marking International Women's Day.
