Bangladesh signs 4 MoUs with UAE to bolster ties

The deals were signed at the Dubai Exhibition Centre on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The MoUs focus on improving collaboration in higher education and scientific research as well as establishing closer ties between the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, and the foreign service academies of the two countries.

An agreement has also been reached to strengthen cooperation between the Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Dubai International Chamber.

The MoUs were signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries and the heads of the respective organisations.

Earlier, Hasina held a bilateral meeting with the UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

She also toured the Bangladesh Pavilion and the UAE Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 and took part in a high-level panel discussion marking International Women's Day.