15-storey Modern Mansion in Dhaka’s Motijheel declared ‘risky’ as pillars crack

The authorities put up signboards declaring the danger at the building after an inspection on Wednesday, said Shahjahan Sikder, the deputy assistant director of the fire service.

Three pillars on the second floor and two on the third floor of the old building, which received its approval for construction in 1962, developed cracks.

A Fire Service team visited the building after the cracks on the pillars were reported on Monday. The authorities said the plaster has also peeled off several parts of the building. They launched an evacuation effort immediately and discouraged people from using the building.

The building houses several organisations including banks, media outlets and restaurants.