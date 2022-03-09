15-storey Modern Mansion in Dhaka’s Motijheel declared ‘risky’ as pillars crack
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2022 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 01:12 PM BdST
Fire Service officials have declared Modern Mansion ‘risky’ after cracks appeared on several pillars of the 15-storey building in Dhaka’s Motijheel.
The authorities put up signboards declaring the danger at the building after an inspection on Wednesday, said Shahjahan Sikder, the deputy assistant director of the fire service.
Three pillars on the second floor and two on the third floor of the old building, which received its approval for construction in 1962, developed cracks.
A Fire Service team visited the building after the cracks on the pillars were reported on Monday. The authorities said the plaster has also peeled off several parts of the building. They launched an evacuation effort immediately and discouraged people from using the building.
The building houses several organisations including banks, media outlets and restaurants.
- Bangladesh signs 4 MoUs with UAE to bolster ties
- Chattogram madrasa student found dead, family suspect murder
- Dhaka boarding house for cats and dogs give pet owners a safe house for fluffy companions
