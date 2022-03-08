What now for Banglar Samriddhi, Bangladeshi ship damaged in deadly shelling in Ukraine

Experts say buying a new ship with the insurance money will be more profitable than repairing it amid the uncertainty of war.

The BSC has notified the insurance company about the condition of the ship and is waiting to hear from them to take a final decision.

State-owned Sadharan Bima Corporation and the Beazley Group, which participates in the British insurance market Lloyd's of London, are the insurers of the ship.

The BSC rented the vessel to Danish firm Delta Corporation. The bulk carrier arrived in Ukraine on Feb 22. Russia invaded the country on Feb 24 and a rocket struck the vessel on Mar 2, killing one of the crew.

The rest of the crew members then abandoned the ship at Olvia port. They were moved out of Ukraine into Romania safely.

The attack heavily damaged the ship’s navigation bridge. Fire from the explosion also damaged other parts of the ship.

The BSC bought the ship for $26.3 million around three and a half years ago. After depreciation, officials said, the ship is valued at $22.5 million.

People involved in the shipping sector say the funds required to repair and bring back Banglar Samriddhi home will exceed its current value, while the owner can get the same amount from the insurer.

Maritime lawyer Captain Mohiuddin Abdul Quadir says the BSC needs to decide whether to repair the ship or buy a new one with insurance claims. The insurance company will give its opinion after analysing the BSC’s notice.

Captain Meherul Karim, who has worked with companies that run shipping businesses in Bangladesh, said the value of a ship is considered as the insurance. “All BSC ships have war-risk coverage. The ship is abandoned now. So it is better to claim the insurance money instead of rescuing it.”

Captain Mujibur Rahman, a general manager at the BSC, confirmed that Banglar Samriddhi has war-risk insurance coverage.

Capt Mohiuddin, general secretary of Bangladesh Maritime Law Society, said the BSC can recover the ship and have it repaired if the war ends soon. In that case, the owner can claim the repair cost plus compensation from the insurer.

The family of the dead crew member will also get compensation under the coverage, he said.

But if the insurer pays the entire claim, the ownership of the ship will be transferred to the insurance company which will be able to sell the vessel as scrap.

Videos capture damage caused to Banglar Samriddhi by a projectile.

The BSC’s Capt Mujibur said they sent a notice to the insurance company claiming the coverage.

“The question of repairing the ship will arise if the war ends soon,” he said, declining to comment further since the legal process is still ongoing.

Commodore Suman Mahmud Sabbir, managing director at the BSC, said: “The ship has insurance coverage. We’ve sent a notice [to the insurer]. The work is ongoing and we're trying to do it quickly.”

State-owned Sadharan Bima reinsurances BSC ships through foreign companies.

A Sadharan Bima official, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said Banglar Samriddhi’s insurance was done on its total value. Most of the coverage is under the foreign company that sets the terms and conditions.

The claim is fixed through a solicitor appointed by the foreign insurer if an accident occurs.

The BSC notified both Sadharan Bima and Beazley about the abandonment of Banglar Samriddhi.

State-run BSC has eight ships – five oil tankers and three cargo vessels. Six of them, including Banglar Samriddhi, have been rented out to local and foreign firms. The two other ships are used as lighter vessels.

The Merchant Marine Officers’ Association questioned the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation for sending the ship to Ukraine at a time when tension came to a head in the region.

“So far we’ve known, it [Ukraine waters] was declared a war zone on Feb 15. So, why did the ship go there? Don’t the sailors’ lives matter?” asked Atique Khan, president of Ongikar Bangladesh Foundation, an organisation working for the mariners.

But the BSC in a statement on Monday claimed the ship was sent to the Ukraine waters as per the charter party with the Danish firm Delta before the region was declared a war zone.

The charter party was signed for three months on Jan 15 and Ukraine was not kept out of the trading areas as the region was still calm.

The London Joint War Committee declared the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea as war-listed areas on Feb 15, but the decision came into effect from Feb 23. The insurance company also confirmed the decision, according to the statement.

Moreover, the ship started for the Ukrainian port from Turkey on Feb 14 before the declaration was made.

The UN, NATO and other international organisations did not flag a risk for Ukraine-Italy voyage when Banglar Samriddhi was preparing to leave Olvia.

Besides these, there was no reasonable judgement to cancel the voyage as the captain did not object to the trip.

So, the BSC did not have the legal authority to order Banglar Samriddhi to leave the region before loading was done, the statement said.

The attack was an incident beyond the BSC’s control as the war started just after a fleet of 21 ships, including Banglar Samriddhi, was admitted by the Olvia port authorities into their inner anchorage, the statement added.