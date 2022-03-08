Public will support leaders who show mother’s care to nation, Hasina says at Dubai Expo

Hasina addressed a programme, "Redefining the Future of Women", at the Dubai Expo on Tuesday on International Women’s Day.

"We have to realise that… women are also mothers," she said.

Hasina spoke about women's empowerment finding ground in Bangladesh, as they play significant roles like the speaker of the parliament, leader and deputy leader of the House and chairperson of the opposition party.

"It's not that our men are weak. They are very cooperative, and I applaud that."

She recalled a time when Bangladesh was a very conservative society. But Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman came up with a constitution that gave men and women equal rights.

Hasina also mentioned that seats are reserved for women in the Bangladesh parliament to nurture their leadership abilities.

She highlighted the Awami League's efforts in providing women with more opportunities after those were taken off the table during the military rule following Bangabandhu’s assassination.

"When I formed a government, women had little say and were very neglected. So I took steps."

She went on to highlight the measures her government took to bring women out of the wilderness and also spoke about how she has been connected to politics since her student days.

"I knew the country, understood its problems. I learned from my father. He was my mentor and taught me how to love the country and its people, how to help out the poor."

Drawing from her experience of the country's 21-year regime of military rule, Hasina said, "All countries under military rule… are very conservative. I opened up all avenues for women."

"That is how I earned the support of the people. It is my chief resource. Their support and faith… The people of my country feel that they will benefit if I [stay in power].

Reflecting on her homecoming after six years of exile in 1981, she said, "Those in power were murderers and war criminals. My journey was rocky.

"But I did not care about that and focused on working for the people.

"We, as women, do have issues but I am thankful to all our male colleagues who supported us through and through."