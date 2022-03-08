Bangladeshi sailors set to leave Romania for home on Tuesday
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2022 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2022 04:26 PM BdST
The seafarers of Banglar Samriddhi, the Bangladeshi ship damaged in a deadly shelling amid the Ukraine-Russia war, are likely to leave Romania for home on Tuesday.
“We’re trying to repatriate 28 of them together, but haven’t received all the air tickets yet,” said M Daud Ali, Bangladesh ambassador to Romania. “It is quite difficult to arrange so many air tickets under the circumstances, but we’re trying our best to ensure they start today [Tuesday].
”Three days after they were rescued from the ship, the crew members crossed the Moldova border into Romania and stayed in a hotel in Bucharest.
The authorities have booked their tickets on a Turkish Airlines flight and will finalise the trip after the tickets are confirmed, the ambassador said.
BSC Director General Captain Mujibur Rahman said the crew members will leave Bucharest at 10 pm local time and reach Dhaka at 1 pm local time on Wednesday.
The bulk carrier had arrived in Ukraine on Feb 22. Russia launched full-fledged assaults on Ukraine on Feb 24.
A missile struck the vessel, owned by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, on Mar 2, killing one of the crew members on board.
Following the attack that killed their colleague, the remaining sailors and engineers left the vessel, declaring it abandoned.
- Former LGRD minister's brother Babar arrested on money laundering charges
- Fire burns garment factory in Dhaka’s Shyamoli
- What now for Banglar Samriddhi, Bangladeshi ship damaged in deadly shelling in Ukraine
- Hasina leaves for UAE to join Dubai Expo
- Police superintendent Moktar gets bail in case over colleague’s rape
- Dhaka stocks stumble to 11-month low as soaring oil prices spook investors
Most Read
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- As Russia’s military stumbles, its adversaries take note
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- Gavaskar shocked by Warne's death but says he was not the greatest spinner
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- Arming Ukraine: 17,000 anti-tank weapons in 6 days and a clandestine cybercorps
- Former LGRD minister's brother Babar arrested on money laundering charges
- Hasina leaves for UAE to join Dubai Expo
- Women in police face adversity in Bangladesh. But they are breaking barriers and blazing a path
- Putin has deployed nearly 100% of pre-staged forces into Ukraine: US official