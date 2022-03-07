Residents evacuated after cracks appear in Motijheel high-rise

Informed at 7pm on Sunday, fire crews arrived at the scene and asked people to come down from the building.

They have 'discouraged' the use of the building after initial inspections, said Rafi Al Faruk, a fire service control room officer.

He told bdnews24.com that the search and rescue team of the Fire Service and Civil Defence had completed the inspection of the high-rise around 9.45pm.

"People have been evacuated from the building and discouraged to use it," Rafi said.

The Modern Mansion located at 53 Motijheel has offices including those of banks and restaurants.

Plaster had peeled off from several places of the wall, including the pillar of the second floor of the building and the rods are also protruding from the pillar, according to the control room.

People have been moved away from the building as it is considered risky, said a message from the control room.