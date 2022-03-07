Residents evacuated after cracks appear in Motijheel high-rise
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2022 04:02 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2022 04:02 AM BdST
Residents have been evacuated after a building named Modern Mansion developed large cracks in Dhaka's Motijheel.
Informed at 7pm on Sunday, fire crews arrived at the scene and asked people to come down from the building.
He told bdnews24.com that the search and rescue team of the Fire Service and Civil Defence had completed the inspection of the high-rise around 9.45pm.
"People have been evacuated from the building and discouraged to use it," Rafi said.
Plaster had peeled off from several places of the wall, including the pillar of the second floor of the building and the rods are also protruding from the pillar, according to the control room.
People have been moved away from the building as it is considered risky, said a message from the control room.
