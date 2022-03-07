Police superintendent Moktar gets bail in case over colleague’s rape

Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 Judge Habibur Rahman Siddiqui granted the bail to Moktar after he surrendered before the court on Monday.

The court accepted the rape charges pressed against him and set Apr 11 to indict the officer in the case.

Lawyer Qazi Najib Ullah Hiru represented Moktar in court during the hearing while lawyer Afroza Farhana Ahmed stood for the state.

“The accused married the plaintiff with a commitment of Tk 6 million as dowry and had made the payment. The plaintiff filed the case out of misunderstanding,” Moktar’s lawyer Hiru said.

The victim lodged the case against Moktar with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on Aug 21 last year.

After hearing the statement of the plaintiff, the tribunal ordered Uttara East Police Station in Dhaka to record the case with the petition as the First Information Report. The police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched a probe into the matter afterwards.

Moktar was assigned to the Bagerhat offices of the Police Bureau of Investigation at the time. He went on leave citing personal reasons after the filing of the case.

The CID submitted its report on the incident to the court on Jan 30, pressing rape charges against Moktar. As many as 20 people were named as witnesses in the case.

An initial investigation suggests the allegations of rape brought against Moktar are true, the CID said. The law enforcers also sought an arrest warrant against Moktar, but the police officer surrendered before the court during the hearing.

According to the case dossier, Moktar joined the UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan’s Darfur in 2019. The plaintiff was already assigned there at the time.

As she was more familiar with the post, Moktar would contact her under the ruse of “requiring her help” with something and making excuses to go to her house.

Moktar, her senior colleague, then “raped her” on Dec 20, 2019 and “threatened” her with consequences if she told anyone about it, she said.

Then, on Dec 22, he went to her house, saying that he had made a mistake and asked for her forgiveness before “raping” her again.

Moktar promised to marry her and then, when the two were back home on holiday, lured her into a hotel in Uttara with promises of marriage on Feb 9, 2020 and “raped” her for a third time.

The woman said she was then “raped” again at a hotel in Sudan’s Khartoum between Jun 26 and Jun 30, 2020 and for a fifth time between Nov 10 and Nov 13 at a hotel in Uttara.

Once the two returned to Bangladesh, she urged Moktar to register their marriage, but he was reluctant to follow through. On Apr 12, 2021, she went to his house in Rajarbagh to push him to register the marriage, but he refused.

The defendant’s wife and family, who were at home at the time, got angry and “assaulted her”, the plaintiff alleged.