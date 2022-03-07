Malibagh shop fire death toll hits 3

Siddikur, 50, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Monday, taking the death toll from the blaze to three. He had sustained burns on 52 percent of his body, according to Dr SM Ayub Hossain, resident medical officer of the burn institute.

On Sunday, another victim, 50-year-old Nader Ali, died from the injuries he sustained in the fire.

Citing the doctors, Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of the DMC police outpost said Nader’s body suffered burns on 43 percent while the third victim, Helal Uddin Sheikh, 50, sustained burns on 85 percent of his body.

Nur Nabi, 51, and Yusuf Ali, 49, are currently undergoing treatment at the burn institute. They have burns on 42 percent and 12 percent of their body respectively, according to Dr Ayub.

The five were injured after a fire gutted a tin-roofed shop in Malibagh’s Chowdhurypara area on Wednesday. The Fire Service believes that the blaze broke out due to a leak from a gas cylinder.