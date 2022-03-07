Malibagh shop fire death toll hits 3
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2022 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2022 01:00 PM BdST
Another victim of a shop fire at Malibagh's Chowdhurypara has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.
Siddikur, 50, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Monday, taking the death toll from the blaze to three. He had sustained burns on 52 percent of his body, according to Dr SM Ayub Hossain, resident medical officer of the burn institute.
On Sunday, another victim, 50-year-old Nader Ali, died from the injuries he sustained in the fire.
Citing the doctors, Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of the DMC police outpost said Nader’s body suffered burns on 43 percent while the third victim, Helal Uddin Sheikh, 50, sustained burns on 85 percent of his body.
Nur Nabi, 51, and Yusuf Ali, 49, are currently undergoing treatment at the burn institute. They have burns on 42 percent and 12 percent of their body respectively, according to Dr Ayub.
The five were injured after a fire gutted a tin-roofed shop in Malibagh’s Chowdhurypara area on Wednesday. The Fire Service believes that the blaze broke out due to a leak from a gas cylinder.
- Residents evacuated after cracks appear in Motijheel high-rise
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- London-bound Biman flight cancelled over engine failure in Sylhet
- Eight men from same company arrested over ATM booth heist
- Three madrasa teachers arrested over Boalkhali student murder
- Hasina to visit UAE to join Dubai Expo, improve trade ties
Most Read
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- London-bound Biman flight cancelled over engine failure in Sylhet
- Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow
- What Agora owners say about selling business to Sri Lanka’s Softlogic
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- Arming Ukraine: 17,000 anti-tank weapons in 6 days and a clandestine cybercorps
- A supply crunch in Dhaka sees soybean oil bottles go off the shelves. And prices go through the roof
- Sri Lanka’s Softlogic buys Bangladeshi retail superstore Agora
- 28 sailors of Bangladesh vessel, hit by a missile in Ukraine, enter Romania
- Taka, an emblem of Bangladesh's sovereignty, turns 50