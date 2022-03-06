Three madrasa teachers arrested over Boalkhali student murder
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2022 10:49 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2022 10:49 PM BdST
Police have arrested three madrasa teachers after the body of a student was found with the throat slit at the institution in Chattogram’s Boalkhali Upazila.
The three are Zafar Ahmad, Md Rustam Ali and Shahadat Hossain. Police showed them arrested on Sunday after detaining them for questioning on Saturday following the recovery of the body of 7-year-old Iftekhar Malikul Mashfi.
Police produced them before court on Sunday and pleaded to remand Zafar in custody for five days, said Tariq Rahman, additional superintendent of police of Chattogram district.
Judicial Magistrate Mahmudul Haque granted police two days to grill the teacher in custody and ordered the two others into jail, according to Humayun Kabir, an inspector of the Court Police.
Victim Mashfi’s uncle Masud Khan started a case with Boalkhali police late on Saturday night after the body was found in the morning.
It was found wrapped in a blanket on the first floor of the Allama Shah Sufi Asior Rahman Madrasa, which is run by a shrine.
Mashfi was the son of Abdul Malek, an expatriate whose family reside a few kilometres from the institution.
Masud, the plaintiff in the case, said Zafar came to their house with two madrasa students to look for Mashfi on Saturday morning. The body was found later.
Masud informed the police as Zafar's behaviour appeared “suspicious” to him before and after the discovery of the body.
No outsiders, not even parents, were allowed into the madrasa. “So, I told the police about my suspicion that someone inside had committed the murder," said Masud.
Mashfi was buried at the family graveyard on Saturday night, said Imtiaz Malekul Majed, his elder brother.
Their father was recently injured in a road accident and his condition deteriorated after the boy’s death, Majed said, adding that their mother was taken by their grandparents as she fell ill as well.
