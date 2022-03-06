Hasina to visit UAE to join Dubai Expo, improve trade ties
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2022 09:43 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2022 09:43 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to travel to the United Arab Emirates on a five-day tour to attend events including the Dubai Expo 2022.
Hasina will fly for the Middle Eastern state on Monday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said.
The Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum invited Hasina for a bilateral trip to attend the expo’s programmes aimed at the International Women’s Day on Mar 8.
Signifying the expo as a key platform to present Bangladesh at the world stage, he said, “The prime minister agreed to the trip to present Bangladesh’s achievements in economy and women’s empowerment…”
Hasina will visit the Bangladesh pavilion at the expo, which has been highlighting the national successes there since last year. She will also meet up UAE's Mother of the Nation Sheikh Fatima.
She will lay the foundation stone for Bangladesh English Private School at Ras al Khaimah during her visit.
Hasina will also stress on approval of naval passage through the UAE, a topic the foreign minister previously brought up during his visit in February.
A "Joint Business Forum" will be organised to discuss the strengthening of trade ties between the countries.
"I think it will benefit Bangladesh's trades immensely. It might create fresh investment windows,” Momen added.
As many as five memoranda of understanding or MoU are being prepared for signing.
Hasina will fly back on Mar 12.
- 3 to die for Cox's Bazar murder
- Daily virus count: 8 deaths, 529 cases
- Banglar Samriddhi sailors enter Romania
- 4 bodies with bullet wounds found in Bandarban
- Depression turns deep over Bay of Bengal, weather to stay dry
- Can schools force students to wear hijab?
- We want peace, says Momen
- 10 Bangladeshis stuck in 2 Ukrainian cities
- Bangladeshis detained in Ukraine appeal for rescue amid Russian invasion
- Court sentences 3 brothers to death for murder of uncle in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh registers 8 virus deaths, 529 cases
- 28 sailors of Bangladesh vessel, hit by a missile in Ukraine, enter Romania
- Four bodies with bullet wounds found next to Bandarban canal
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
Most Read
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- Taka, an emblem of Bangladesh's sovereignty, turns 50
- A supply crunch in Dhaka sees soybean oil bottles go off the shelves. And prices go through the roof
- Sri Lanka’s Softlogic buys Bangladeshi retail superstore Agora
- Muhith hospitalised again with weakness, inability to eat
- War in Ukraine may drive up prices of atta, maida
- Saudi Arabia lifts COVID restrictions on visitors
- Singapore seeks to balance workforce with new visa rules for foreigners
- Russian forces pound civilians, as Putin likens sanctions to a ‘declaration of war’
- 'We want peace': Momen explains why Bangladesh abstained from UNGA vote denouncing Russia