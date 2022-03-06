Hasina to visit UAE to join Dubai Expo, improve trade ties

Hasina will fly for the Middle Eastern state on Monday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said.

The Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum invited Hasina for a bilateral trip to attend the expo’s programmes aimed at the International Women’s Day on Mar 8.

Signifying the expo as a key platform to present Bangladesh at the world stage, he said, “The prime minister agreed to the trip to present Bangladesh’s achievements in economy and women’s empowerment…”

Hasina will visit the Bangladesh pavilion at the expo, which has been highlighting the national successes there since last year. She will also meet up UAE's Mother of the Nation Sheikh Fatima.

She will lay the foundation stone for Bangladesh English Private School at Ras al Khaimah during her visit.

Hasina will also stress on approval of naval passage through the UAE, a topic the foreign minister previously brought up during his visit in February.

A "Joint Business Forum" will be organised to discuss the strengthening of trade ties between the countries.

"I think it will benefit Bangladesh's trades immensely. It might create fresh investment windows,” Momen added.

As many as five memoranda of understanding or MoU are being prepared for signing.

Hasina will fly back on Mar 12.