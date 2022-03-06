Eight men from same company arrested over ATM booth heist
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested eight individuals on charges of having ties to the robbing of almost Tk 30 million from over 200 ATM booths.
All of them were employed at the company tasked with the maintenance of the bank and were involved in the planning together, RAB said.
Those arrested are Abdur Rahman Biswas, 32, Md Tarek Aziz, 25, Tahmid Uddin Pathan, 28, Md Robiul Hasan, 27, Habibur Rahman, 36, Md Kamrul Hasan, 43, Md Sujan Mia, 31, and Md Abdul Qader, 43.
They were arrested in different locations around the capital on Saturday night.
Commander Khandaker Al Moin, a RAB spokesperson, said the bank authorities or “the third-party company” were not involved in the heist, and did not reveal the names of those organisations.
The maintenance firm took care of loading money in the machines, their security, technical repairs and observation.
“Recently, a private bank’s audit found notable inconsistencies in the ATM booths. They employed a new maintenance company, but the irregularities remained.”
RAB then nabbed the eight following the bank’s complaints against them, Moin said.
“They used to work together at a security company before this.”
Biswas is the “leader” of the group and confessed to learning techniques to loot ATM booths in a preliminary questioning. His accomplices worked in control room, loading, calling and maintenance, and they were connected to refilling 231 machined in the city, Moin said.
RAB revealed that 19 notes of Tk 1,000 would be folded among other notes while placing them on the loading tray, causing a block for the user trying to withdraw those notes and be deposited at the purse bin. The group later arrived to rob the machine.
