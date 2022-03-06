Bangladesh registers 8 virus deaths, 529 cases

The government also registered 529 new cases of coronavirus in a 24-hour count, with the caseload rising to 1,947,266, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 20,132 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.63 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths, with 425 infections and four fatalities.

Another 3,340 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,843,338.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 94.66 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.

Globally, over 445.22 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.99 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.