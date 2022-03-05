10 Bangladeshis trapped in two Ukrainian cities
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Mar 2022 03:30 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2022 05:15 PM BdST
Ten Bangladeshi nationals are trapped in the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Sumy as Russia continues its offensive in the Eastern European nation.
Two Bangladeshis are stuck in Mariupol and eight in Sumy, said Sultana Laila Hossain, Bangladesh’s ambassador to Poland.
“As you know, the situation there is very difficult,” she said. “We are doing all we can to get these 10 Bangladeshis out of these two cities.”
Russia declared a ceasefire in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow the opening of humanitarian corridors and to allow civilians to leave at 10 am Moscow time.
Mariupol is a southeastern city in Ukraine.
On the other side of the country, in the northeast, lies the city of Sumy. Media reports spoke of blasts and detonations in the city on Thursday. The city, where eight Bangladeshis are trapped, is nearly 1,000 kilometres from the western border of the country.
The 28 sailors on board the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation vessel MV Banglar Samriddhi are in Ukraine, but are now headed for home.
The vessel arrived in Ukraine on Feb 22. Russia invaded the country on Feb 24. A rocket attack struck the vessel on Wednesday local time, killing one of the crew – Third Engineer Md Hadisur Rahman.
The remaining sailors and engineers left the vessel, declaring it abandoned.
They then took refuge in a shelter house bunker, according to the families. According to ambassador Sultana Laila Hossain, they were there until Friday night.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam had, at first, suggested bringing the 28 on board the ship to Poland, but the crew were later informed about a change of plans.
Masud Bin Momen, secretary of foreign affairs, said that the crew would first be taken to Romania through Moldova. The Moldovan border is nearly 200 kilometres from the Ukrainian port of Olvia, where the ship was stranded.
- 10 Bangladeshis stuck in 2 Ukrainian cities
- Expats helped sailors to safety
- Bangladeshi sailors are 'safe', 'healthy'
- Mariners' group accuses BSC of negligence
- Daily count: 6 virus deaths, 604 cases
- Taka turns 50
- Fire erupts at Ctg garment factory
- StanChart donates oxygen plant to Chattogram hospital
- 10 Bangladeshis trapped in two Ukrainian cities
- Body of 7-year-old found with throat slit in Chattogram
- Expatriates in Ukraine helped Bangladeshi sailors to safety
- Families say Bangladeshi seafarers caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'safe' and 'healthy'
- Mariners' group slams 'negligent' BSC for sending ship to war-stricken Ukraine, demands probe
- Bangladesh logs 604 virus cases, six deaths in a day
Most Read
- Taka, an emblem of Bangladesh's sovereignty, turns 50
- Legendary cricketer Shane Warne dies at 52
- Singapore seeks to balance workforce with new visa rules for foreigners
- A supply crunch in Dhaka sees soybean oil bottles go off the shelves. And prices go through the roof
- At least 57 dead in Pakistan after mosque attack
- Bangladesh Bank warns of transactions with Russian entities amid sanctions over Ukraine
- Genius on the pitch, bad boy off it, Warne was one of a kind
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine to allow evacuations but continues broad offensive
- Singapore sanctions Russia over 'unprovoked attack' on Ukraine