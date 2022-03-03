Five burnt in fire at scrap metal store in Rampura
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2022 11:53 AM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 11:53 AM BdST
Five people have suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a scrap metal store in the Chowdhury Para area of Dhaka’s Rampura.
The blaze began around 1:30 am on Thursday, said Khaleda Yasmin of the Fire Service Control Room.
“The fire started from a gas cylinder that sprung a leak in a tin shed of a scrap metal store next to the Chowdhury Para mosque,” she said. “Two fire service units reached the scene and were able to bring the fire under control within a few minutes.”
The victims - Nadir Ali, 50, Noor Nabi, 51, Yusuf, 49, Helal Uddin Sheikh, 50, and Siddiqur Rahman, 50, - were rescued by locals and taken to the hospital.
The five were brought to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, said Inspector Md Bachchu Miah of the Dhaka Medical Police Outpost.
Four of the five victims are in critical condition, he said, citing doctors. Siddiqur suffered burns on 52 percent of his body, Helal 85 percent, Nader Ali 43 percent, Noor Nabi 42 percent and Yusuf Ali 12 percent.
